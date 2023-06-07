Philip David Hoare Acquires 3,894 Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Stock

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Philip David Hoare purchased 3,894 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$32.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$125,581.50.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:SNC opened at C$33.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.64, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$21.27 and a 12-month high of C$36.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33.

SNC-Lavalin Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.88.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

