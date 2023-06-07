John Dabiri Sells 383 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.3 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $386.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $954.75 billion, a PE ratio of 201.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.49. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $419.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

