Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Director Arthur L. Soucy Sells 15,712 Shares

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 15,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $167,332.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,689.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hayward Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.95. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Hayward had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hayward

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Hayward by 26.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Hayward by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hayward by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Hayward by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hayward by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hayward from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hayward from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hayward has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

About Hayward



Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

Recommended Stories

