Ian Goodkind Sells 11,612 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $204,371.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ian Goodkind also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Ian Goodkind sold 11,048 shares of Jamf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $217,977.04.

Jamf Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of JAMF opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average is $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Jamf Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $132.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.25 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 27.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JAMF shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Jamf from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jamf has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Jamf during the 4th quarter worth $477,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Jamf by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 61,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Jamf by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Jamf by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 35,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Jamf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jamf Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Read More

