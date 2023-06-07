Bruce R. Berkowitz Sells 4,300 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $200,638.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,128,491 shares in the company, valued at $985,855,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

St. Joe Stock Down 0.0 %

JOE opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.27. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.61.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of St. Joe

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on St. Joe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in St. Joe by 22.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 10,726 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,039,000 after purchasing an additional 42,864 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe during the first quarter worth about $26,027,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 381.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 39,255 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment is involved in planning and developing residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and selling home sites to builders and retail consumers.

