Srikant M. Datar Sells 500 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stryker Trading Down 0.5 %

SYK opened at $276.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $306.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.78 and its 200 day moving average is $266.90.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after acquiring an additional 422,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,673,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,043,552,000 after buying an additional 178,460 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,091,832,000 after buying an additional 224,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,855,916,000 after buying an additional 246,662 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,907,914,000 after buying an additional 98,909 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

