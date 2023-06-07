Barton R. Brookman, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $137,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,070 shares in the company, valued at $37,383,049.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PDC Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

PDCE stock opened at $70.85 on Wednesday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.31 and a 200 day moving average of $65.87.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 6.82%.

Institutional Trading of PDC Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,899 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,483 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,176 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

PDCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.