James Monroe III Purchases 184,054 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) Director James Monroe III purchased 184,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $211,662.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,115,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,158.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
- On Thursday, June 1st, James Monroe III bought 97,338 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $107,071.80.
- On Monday, May 15th, James Monroe III purchased 75,175 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,175.00.
- On Thursday, May 11th, James Monroe III bought 708,863 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $701,774.37.
- On Tuesday, May 9th, James Monroe III purchased 3,000,000 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,910,000.00.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.59. Globalstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 30.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Globalstar by 10.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 233,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 22,860 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Globalstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Globalstar by 19.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 446,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Globalstar by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,693,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 129,968 shares during the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have commented on GSAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Globalstar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1.75 to $0.97 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.
