James Monroe III Purchases 184,054 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) Director James Monroe III purchased 184,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $211,662.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,115,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,158.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James Monroe III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Globalstar alerts:

On Thursday, June 1st, James Monroe III bought 97,338 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $107,071.80.

On Monday, May 15th, James Monroe III purchased 75,175 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,175.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, James Monroe III bought 708,863 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $701,774.37.

On Tuesday, May 9th, James Monroe III purchased 3,000,000 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,910,000.00.

Globalstar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.59. Globalstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 138.36% and a negative return on equity of 84.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 30.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Globalstar by 10.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 233,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 22,860 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Globalstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Globalstar by 19.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 446,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Globalstar by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,693,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 129,968 shares during the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on GSAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Globalstar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1.75 to $0.97 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Globalstar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.