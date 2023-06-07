Robert Jeffrey Franklin Sells 1,000 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Stock

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $217,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,197.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Jeffrey Franklin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total value of $212,970.00.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $224.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.50. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $140.66 and a 1-year high of $227.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.56.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLD. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens upped their price objective on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America began coverage on TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TopBuild by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TopBuild by 26.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in TopBuild by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

