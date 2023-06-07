Insider Selling: Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $215,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,420.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:KEX opened at $75.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $76.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.75 and its 200-day moving average is $68.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $750.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.67 million. Kirby had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

KEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Kirby by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,259 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.0% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 22,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Kirby by 4.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

