Madre Armelle De Sells 2,080 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) insider Madre Armelle De sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $208,270.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,534 shares in the company, valued at $10,066,469.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $174,375.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Madre Armelle De sold 6,543 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $588,870.00.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $101.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.21 and a beta of 0.95. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Datadog by 52.6% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 52.9% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 246,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,886,000 after purchasing an additional 18,555 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $727,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

