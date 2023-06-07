James W. Ayers Acquires 9,000 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Stock

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 9,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $267,030.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,815,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,883,749.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

FB Financial Trading Up 6.1 %

NYSE FBK opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. FB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.02.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $183.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

A number of research firms have commented on FBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FB Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens cut their price target on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,399,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,527,000 after buying an additional 399,978 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,833,000 after purchasing an additional 348,790 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $13,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,169,000 after acquiring an additional 237,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,934,000 after buying an additional 111,871 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

