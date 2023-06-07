Johanna Roberts Sells 900 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.30, for a total value of $278,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,518,034.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Penumbra alerts:

On Friday, May 12th, Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.67, for a total value of $479,505.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total value of $166,884.00.

Penumbra Price Performance

PEN opened at $322.50 on Wednesday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.86 and a 12-month high of $324.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $296.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,015.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Penumbra by 116.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $312.00 to $328.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $297.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.67.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.