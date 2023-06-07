Bill Mcmurray Sells 15,000 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) CRO Bill Mcmurray sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 806,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,563,981.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average is $17.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,192,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the third quarter worth $42,351,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $64,331,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth about $59,820,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 1,026.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,046 shares during the period. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on XM. Raymond James lowered Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.20 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer cut Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Qualtrics International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

