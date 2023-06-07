Shane M. Spradlin Sells 3,284 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Stock

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $463,766.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,648,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $147.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.82. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.49 and a 52 week high of $155.36.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAG. Stephens increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 11,139.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,383,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344,537 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,702,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3,459.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 601,536 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 491.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,472,000 after buying an additional 289,902 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.