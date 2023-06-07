Michelle Hulgrave Sells 2,000 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Stock

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $290,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,508.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $147.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.49 and a fifty-two week high of $155.36.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16,800.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1,131.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.