Michael L. Moehn Sells 3,080 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE stock opened at $81.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.65. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $97.53.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ameren

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,990,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,894 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,213,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,784,000 after purchasing an additional 72,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 8,539.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 36,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.22.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

