James E. Lillie Sells 19,414 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Stock

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $454,675.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,390,965 shares in the company, valued at $102,836,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

APi Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Get APi Group alerts:

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 17.49%. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APi Group

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,300,000. Thematics Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,381,000. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,590,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 6,301.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 880,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 866,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,657,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About APi Group

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.