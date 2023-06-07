Joel Wilhite Sells 27,052 Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) insider Joel Wilhite sold 27,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $270,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 345,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joel Wilhite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Joel Wilhite sold 12,409 shares of AvidXchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $109,447.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $86.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.66 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,103,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after buying an additional 192,843 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth $6,484,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

