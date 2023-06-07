Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc Sells 51,898 Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Stock

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc sold 51,898 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $505,486.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amplitude Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. Amplitude, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMPL shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Amplitude from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

Amplitude Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Battery Management CORP. increased its position in shares of Amplitude by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Battery Management CORP. now owns 8,587,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,480 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplitude by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 512.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 971,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 813,324 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 5,056.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 637,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 625,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

