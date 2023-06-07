Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc Sells 51,898 Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Stock

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc sold 51,898 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $505,486.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Amplitude Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. Amplitude, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMPL shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Amplitude from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude
Amplitude Company Profile
Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.
Featured Stories
