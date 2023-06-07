Frederic B. Luddy Sells 660 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 660 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.00, for a total value of $360,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $326,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NOW opened at $555.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.26. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $563.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $113.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.61, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.33.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

ServiceNow Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

