Frederic B. Luddy Sells 660 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 660 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.00, for a total value of $360,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $326,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
ServiceNow Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NOW opened at $555.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.26. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $563.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $113.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.61, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.03.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.33.
Institutional Trading of ServiceNow
ServiceNow Company Profile
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ServiceNow (NOW)
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.