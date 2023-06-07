Derek Stark Sells 6,500 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) insider Derek Stark sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $399,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,060.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 1.5 %

PFSI stock opened at $63.93 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $73.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.63). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $302.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.29%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $1,700,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,103,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,941,000 after acquiring an additional 360,101 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $969,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFSI. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

