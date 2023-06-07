AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) and Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Outfront Media and AGNC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outfront Media 6.64% 9.92% 2.00% AGNC Investment -49.78% 29.22% 3.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Outfront Media and AGNC Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outfront Media $1.77 billion 1.37 $147.90 million $0.66 22.27 AGNC Investment $1.59 billion 3.62 -$1.19 billion ($1.56) -6.19

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Outfront Media has higher revenue and earnings than AGNC Investment. AGNC Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outfront Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

40.9% of AGNC Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Outfront Media shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of AGNC Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Outfront Media and AGNC Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outfront Media 0 1 3 0 2.75 AGNC Investment 0 1 6 0 2.86

Outfront Media presently has a consensus target price of $22.75, suggesting a potential upside of 54.76%. AGNC Investment has a consensus target price of $10.69, suggesting a potential upside of 10.71%. Given Outfront Media’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Outfront Media is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Risk and Volatility

Outfront Media has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AGNC Investment has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Outfront Media pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.9%. Outfront Media pays out 181.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AGNC Investment pays out -92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Outfront Media has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. AGNC Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Outfront Media beats AGNC Investment on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc. leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S. and Canada. It operates through the U.S. Media and other segments. The U.S. Media segment includes U.S. Billboard and Transit. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

