Financial Analysis: D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) versus The Competition

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) is one of 142 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare D-Wave Quantum to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

D-Wave Quantum has a beta of -0.73, suggesting that its share price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, D-Wave Quantum’s peers have a beta of 1.32, suggesting that their average share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.4% of D-Wave Quantum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of D-Wave Quantum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio D-Wave Quantum $7.17 million -$51.53 million -4.09 D-Wave Quantum Competitors $787.90 million -$21.90 million -8.61

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

D-Wave Quantum’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than D-Wave Quantum. D-Wave Quantum is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-Wave Quantum -915.96% N/A -68.12% D-Wave Quantum Competitors -94.99% -2,053.06% -215.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for D-Wave Quantum and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-Wave Quantum 0 0 5 0 3.00 D-Wave Quantum Competitors 534 3078 4953 79 2.53

D-Wave Quantum currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.22%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 24.90%. Given D-Wave Quantum’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe D-Wave Quantum is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

D-Wave Quantum peers beat D-Wave Quantum on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About D-Wave Quantum

(Get Rating)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Launch, a quantum computing onboarding service; Ocean a full suite of open-source programming tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community. It also provides D-Wave Launch, a quantum professional service that guides enterprises from problem discovery through in-production application deployment. The company's quantum solutions are used in artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. It serves manufacturing and logistics, financial services, life sciences, and other industries. D-Wave Quantum Inc. is based in Burnaby, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.