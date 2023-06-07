Head-To-Head Comparison: ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) vs. Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS)

Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS – Get Rating) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and ARC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A ARC Resources 35.50% 46.13% 25.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of ARC Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Atlas Energy Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of ARC Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Atlas Energy Group has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Resources has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and ARC Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ARC Resources $6.65 billion 1.16 $1.77 billion $3.46 3.65

ARC Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Atlas Energy Group and ARC Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ARC Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

ARC Resources has a consensus price target of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 84.67%. Given ARC Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Atlas Energy Group.

Summary

ARC Resources beats Atlas Energy Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Energy Group

Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma. It also focuses on investing in master limited partnership qualifying energy-related businesses and assets. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company, which engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

