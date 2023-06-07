Financial Survey: Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) & Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF)

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) and Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.1% of Faurecia S.E. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sumitomo Electric Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Faurecia S.E. pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Sumitomo Electric Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Faurecia S.E. pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sumitomo Electric Industries pays out 0.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Faurecia S.E. N/A N/A N/A $1.20 18.82 Sumitomo Electric Industries N/A N/A N/A $15.08 0.81

This table compares Faurecia S.E. and Sumitomo Electric Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sumitomo Electric Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Faurecia S.E., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Faurecia S.E. and Sumitomo Electric Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Faurecia S.E. 1 2 4 0 2.43 Sumitomo Electric Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Faurecia S.E. currently has a consensus price target of $20.40, indicating a potential downside of 9.33%. Given Faurecia S.E.’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Faurecia S.E. is more favorable than Sumitomo Electric Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Faurecia S.E. and Sumitomo Electric Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Faurecia S.E. N/A N/A N/A Sumitomo Electric Industries N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Faurecia S.E. beats Sumitomo Electric Industries on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Faurecia S.E.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following segments: Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility and Clarion Electronics. The Seating segment designs and manufactures complete vehicle seats, seating frames and adjustment mechanisms. The Interiors segment engages in designing, manufacture and assembly of instrument panels and complete cockpits, door panels and modules. The Clean Mobility segment designs and manufactures exhaust systems, solutions for fuel cell electric vehicles, and aftertreatment solutions for commercial vehicles. The Clarion Electronics segment designs and manufactures display technologies, driver assistance systems and cockpit electronic. The company was founded on July 1, 1929 and is headquartered in Nanterre, France.

About Sumitomo Electric Industries

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical wires, cables, and other communication wiring products. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The Automotive segment supplies wiring harnesses, anti-vibration rubber products, and other automotive parts. The Infocommunications segment offers optical fiber cables, optical fiber fusion splicers, optical data links and other optical components, and access network system products. The Electronics segment provides electronic wires, compound semiconductors, materials for electronic components, and irradiated products. The Environment and Energy segment includes copper wire rods, electric power cables, magnet wires, power systems, and supervisory telecontrol equipment. The Industrial Materials and Others segment consists of special steel wires, cutting tools, diamond and cubic boron nitride tools, and sintered parts. The company was founded in April 1897 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

