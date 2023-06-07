Alliance Global Partners Lowers Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Price Target to $3.00

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $3.75 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 305.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Soligenix Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNGX opened at $0.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. Soligenix has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $15.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Soligenix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of Soligenix worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare diseases. It operates through the Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses on the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

