TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

TCBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $37.29 on Monday. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $58.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriCo Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

In other news, Director Michael W. Koehnen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,142. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 631.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 100.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 28.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.