Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 210 ($2.61) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.23% from the company’s previous close.

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CEL opened at GBX 162.50 ($2.02) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 154.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 94.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £100.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,321.43. Celadon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 47.50 ($0.59) and a one year high of GBX 189 ($2.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.98.

About Celadon Pharmaceuticals

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, manufacture, and supply of cannabinoids for use in approved medicines. The company focuses on growing indoor hydroponic THC cannabis for use in medicinal products used to treat chronic pain. It also intends to conduct research into cannabinoids for use in chronic pain, as well as other conditions, such as autism and multiple sclerosis.

