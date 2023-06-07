Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 210 ($2.61) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.23% from the company’s previous close.
Celadon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of CEL opened at GBX 162.50 ($2.02) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 154.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 94.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £100.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,321.43. Celadon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 47.50 ($0.59) and a one year high of GBX 189 ($2.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.98.
About Celadon Pharmaceuticals
