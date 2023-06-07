United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
United-Guardian Stock Performance
Shares of UG stock opened at $8.80 on Monday. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 21.22%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian
United-Guardian Company Profile
United-Guardian, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United-Guardian (UG)
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.