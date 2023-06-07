United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of UG stock opened at $8.80 on Monday. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 21.22%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of United-Guardian by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of United-Guardian by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United-Guardian, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

