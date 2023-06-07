Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

VLY stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.09. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Marc J. Lenner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,813.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Marc J. Lenner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,813.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Lenner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $30,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,643.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,027 shares of company stock valued at $194,684 over the last ninety days. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Valley National Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 21.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

See Also

