Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 2,200

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,300 ($28.59) to GBX 2,200 ($27.35) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BHP. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($31.70) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,550 ($31.70) to GBX 2,370 ($29.46) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($34.81) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,400 ($29.84) price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,486.67 ($30.91).

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of LON BHP opened at GBX 2,346 ($29.16) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £118.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 806.19, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.80. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,998.60 ($24.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,880.50 ($35.81). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,378.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,532.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

