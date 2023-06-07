Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 630 ($7.83) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AUTO. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.01) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 624.86 ($7.77).

Auto Trader Group Stock Up 1.1 %

AUTO opened at GBX 617.20 ($7.67) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 623.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 592.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.61. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of GBX 479.80 ($5.96) and a one year high of GBX 681 ($8.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,373.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.61.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

