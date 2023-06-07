Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

FLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a £180 ($223.77) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £138 ($171.56) to £160 ($198.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £151 ($187.72) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($166.58) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £142.27 ($176.86).

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £155.40 ($193.19) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of GBX 7,340 ($91.25) and a 12-month high of £168.32 ($209.25). The firm’s fifty day moving average is £155.52 and its 200 day moving average is £136.77. The company has a market capitalization of £27.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8,982.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider John Bryant purchased 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of £156.07 ($194.02) per share, with a total value of £791,274.90 ($983,683.37). Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

