Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.73) price objective on shares of Dowlais Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Dowlais Group alerts:

Dowlais Group Stock Up 0.2 %

LON:DWL opened at GBX 127.15 ($1.58) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -2,119.17. Dowlais Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 148 ($1.84).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Simon Mackenzie Smith acquired 81,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £99,166.48 ($123,280.06). In other Dowlais Group news, insider Simon Mackenzie Smith bought 81,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £99,166.48 ($123,280.06). Also, insider Philip Harrison bought 23,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £29,756.25 ($36,991.86). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 130,560 shares of company stock valued at $16,101,619. 3.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dowlais Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowlais Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.