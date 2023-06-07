Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.73) price objective on shares of Dowlais Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.
Dowlais Group Stock Up 0.2 %
LON:DWL opened at GBX 127.15 ($1.58) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -2,119.17. Dowlais Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 148 ($1.84).
Insiders Place Their Bets
Featured Stories
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Receive News & Ratings for Dowlais Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowlais Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.