Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Indivior (LON:INDV)

Indivior (LON:INDV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,330 ($28.97) target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.61% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($29.21) price objective on shares of Indivior in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

INDV stock opened at GBX 1,681 ($20.90) on Monday. Indivior has a 1 year low of GBX 1,330 ($16.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,020 ($25.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 387.50, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of £2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,003.57, a P/E/G ratio of -5.57 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,477.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,645.15.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

