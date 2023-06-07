Energean (LON:ENOG) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Energean (LON:ENOG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,215 ($15.10) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.87% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Energean from GBX 1,585 ($19.70) to GBX 1,530 ($19.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

LON:ENOG opened at GBX 1,116 ($13.87) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,224.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,244.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,423.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 0.22. Energean has a 52 week low of GBX 929.50 ($11.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,622 ($20.16). The firm has a market cap of £2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13,950.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

