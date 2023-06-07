Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) to “Buy”

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 6,000 ($74.59) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 6,200 ($77.08). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($82.05) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,110 ($63.53) to GBX 5,250 ($65.27) in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($63.40) to GBX 5,000 ($62.16) in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($62.16) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,500 ($93.24) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,119.23 ($76.07).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,102 ($63.43) on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($55.00) and a one year high of GBX 6,406 ($79.64). The company has a market cap of £63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 828.25, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,121 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,578.02.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Ngaire Woods bought 410 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,338 ($66.36) per share, with a total value of £21,885.80 ($27,207.61). Also, insider Simon Henry bought 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,221 ($64.91) per share, with a total value of £26,105 ($32,452.76). Insiders acquired 1,910 shares of company stock worth $9,916,080 over the last 90 days. 14.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

