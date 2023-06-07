Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades TUI (LON:TUI) to Buy

TUI (LON:TUI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 843 ($10.48) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,680 ($20.89). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TUI. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.46) price target on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded TUI to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.32) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. AlphaValue upgraded TUI to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 495 ($6.15) price objective on TUI in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 662.60 ($8.24).

Get TUI alerts:

TUI Stock Performance

TUI opened at GBX 538.50 ($6.69) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 547.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 686.13. The company has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2,991.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,779.23, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.29. TUI has a 1 year low of GBX 497.20 ($6.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,933 ($24.03).

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners under the Mein Schiff, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.