Insider Buying: Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG) Insider Buys 17,692 Shares of Stock

Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG – Get Rating) insider Nicola (Nicki) Murphy bought 17,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £4,953.76 ($6,158.33).

Angling Direct Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of LON:ANG opened at GBX 28 ($0.35) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.64 million, a PE ratio of 2,800.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 26.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 27.16.

About Angling Direct

Angling Direct plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, books, buckets and riddles, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

