Insider Buying: Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG) Insider Buys 17,692 Shares of Stock

Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG – Get Rating) insider Nicola (Nicki) Murphy bought 17,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £4,953.76 ($6,158.33).
Angling Direct Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of LON:ANG opened at GBX 28 ($0.35) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.64 million, a PE ratio of 2,800.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 26.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 27.16.
About Angling Direct
