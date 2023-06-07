Lynne Weedall Buys 4,000 Shares of Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Stock

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2023

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCSGet Rating) insider Lynne Weedall acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £5,440 ($6,762.80).

Dr. Martens Price Performance

Dr. Martens stock opened at GBX 132.70 ($1.65) on Wednesday. Dr. Martens plc has a 1 year low of GBX 127.10 ($1.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 295.21 ($3.67). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 156.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 167.97. The company has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,020.77, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Dr. Martens Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a GBX 4.28 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Dr. Martens’s previous dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Dr. Martens’s payout ratio is presently 4,615.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.18) price objective on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Monday. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.24) price objective on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dr. Martens to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 230 ($2.86) to GBX 180 ($2.24) in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.