Lynne Weedall Buys 4,000 Shares of Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Rating) insider Lynne Weedall acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £5,440 ($6,762.80).

Dr. Martens stock opened at GBX 132.70 ($1.65) on Wednesday. Dr. Martens plc has a 1 year low of GBX 127.10 ($1.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 295.21 ($3.67). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 156.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 167.97. The company has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,020.77, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a GBX 4.28 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Dr. Martens’s previous dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Dr. Martens’s payout ratio is presently 4,615.38%.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.18) price objective on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Monday. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.24) price objective on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dr. Martens to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 230 ($2.86) to GBX 180 ($2.24) in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

