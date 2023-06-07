Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($26.69) Per Share

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Esports Entertainment Group in a report released on Thursday, June 1st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($26.69) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($31.00). The consensus estimate for Esports Entertainment Group’s current full-year earnings is ($26.69) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.92) EPS.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 million. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 554.78% and a negative net margin of 110.56%.

Esports Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Esports Entertainment Group

GMBL stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $68.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 87.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 29,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 180.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36,236 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 29.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 68,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 458.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,205,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 989,507 shares during the last quarter. 7.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.