Michael Warren Buys 1,000 Shares of The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL) Stock

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL – Get Rating) insider Michael Warren purchased 1,000 shares of The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 814 ($10.12) per share, for a total transaction of £8,140 ($10,119.34).

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 800 ($9.95) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 806.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 833.23. The firm has a market cap of £597.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 674.33 ($8.38) and a one year high of GBX 1,018.96 ($12.67).

About The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

