Adam Hill Purchases 48,370 Shares of Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC) Stock

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Rating) insider Adam Hill acquired 48,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £10,157.70 ($12,627.67).

Shares of ONC opened at GBX 22.50 ($0.28) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 677.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.46. Oncimmune Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 18 ($0.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 106.09 ($1.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £16.68 million, a P/E ratio of -160.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 46.92.

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a immunodiagnostic test for detecting and identifying lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

