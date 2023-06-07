Adam Hill Purchases 48,370 Shares of Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC) Stock

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONCGet Rating) insider Adam Hill acquired 48,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £10,157.70 ($12,627.67).

Oncimmune Stock Performance

Shares of ONC opened at GBX 22.50 ($0.28) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 677.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.46. Oncimmune Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 18 ($0.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 106.09 ($1.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £16.68 million, a P/E ratio of -160.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 46.92.

About Oncimmune

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a immunodiagnostic test for detecting and identifying lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

