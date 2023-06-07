Pro Reit to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:PRV)

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pro Reit in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pro Reit’s FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$25.07 million for the quarter.

Pro Reit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

