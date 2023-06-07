Max Royde Acquires 16,000 Shares of CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Max Royde acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £18,080 ($22,476.38).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, Max Royde acquired 30,005 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £33,305.55 ($41,404.21).

On Friday, May 26th, Max Royde acquired 10,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £100 ($124.32).

On Monday, May 22nd, Max Royde acquired 12,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £13,680 ($17,006.46).

On Tuesday, May 16th, Max Royde bought 31,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £35,340 ($43,933.37).

On Thursday, April 6th, Max Royde bought 8,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £9,840 ($12,232.72).

On Friday, March 31st, Max Royde bought 6,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £7,740 ($9,622.08).

On Wednesday, March 29th, Max Royde bought 6,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £7,860 ($9,771.26).

On Friday, March 24th, Max Royde bought 18,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £24,120 ($29,985.08).

On Tuesday, March 21st, Max Royde bought 15,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £19,650 ($24,428.15).

On Wednesday, March 15th, Max Royde acquired 18,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £23,040 ($28,642.47).

CNIC stock opened at GBX 113.20 ($1.41) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 118.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 131.76. The company has a market capitalization of £322.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,320.00 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. CentralNic Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10,000.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.11) price objective on shares of CentralNic Group in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

