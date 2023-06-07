FY2023 EPS Estimates for Organto Foods Inc. Raised by Clarus Securities (CVE:OGO)

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Clarus Securities boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Organto Foods in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 31st. Clarus Securities analyst G. Ulybyshev now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Organto Foods’ current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Organto Foods’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, Atrium Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Organto Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of Organto Foods stock opened at C$0.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$24.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.30. Organto Foods has a 12-month low of C$0.07 and a 12-month high of C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit and vegetable products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, fine beans, ginger, herbs, mangetout, mango, limes, passion fruit, raspberries, sugar snaps and other products, as well as convenience and to-go, vegetables mix, and meal kit under the I AM Organic and Fresh Organic Choice brands.

