Michael Tobin Acquires 6,666 Shares of Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Michael Tobin purchased 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.54) per share, with a total value of £18,998.10 ($23,617.73).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, Michael Tobin acquired 2,769 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.03) per share, for a total transaction of £8,971.56 ($11,153.11).

On Monday, April 24th, Michael Tobin acquired 3,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of £9,660 ($12,008.95).

On Wednesday, April 19th, Michael Tobin purchased 3,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £10,350 ($12,866.73).

On Monday, April 3rd, Michael Tobin acquired 1,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 400 ($4.97) per share, with a total value of £4,000 ($4,972.65).

On Friday, March 31st, Michael Tobin acquired 2,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 400 ($4.97) per share, with a total value of £8,000 ($9,945.30).

On Wednesday, March 29th, Michael Tobin bought 5,554 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 420 ($5.22) per share, with a total value of £23,326.80 ($28,999.01).

On Monday, March 27th, Michael Tobin acquired 1,162 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.22) per share, with a total value of £4,880.40 ($6,067.13).

On Friday, March 24th, Michael Tobin acquired 2,222 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.47) per share, with a total value of £9,776.80 ($12,154.15).

Audioboom Group Stock Performance

Shares of Audioboom Group stock opened at GBX 297.50 ($3.70) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £48.73 million, a PE ratio of -9,916.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 348.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 425.22. Audioboom Group plc has a one year low of GBX 262 ($3.26) and a one year high of GBX 1,339.60 ($16.65).

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

