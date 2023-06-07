Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for AMERISAFE, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for AMERISAFE in a research report issued on Friday, June 2nd. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for AMERISAFE’s current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s FY2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on AMERISAFE in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded AMERISAFE from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMERISAFE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AMERISAFE stock opened at $53.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE has a 12-month low of $44.72 and a 12-month high of $60.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 630,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,708 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in AMERISAFE by 20.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AMERISAFE by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in AMERISAFE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 171,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,904,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

AMERISAFE, Inc engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. The firm covers the construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime industries. The company was founded by Millard E. Morris in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, LA.

