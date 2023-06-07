Zacks Research Comments on NXP Semiconductors’ Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the semiconductor provider will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.47. The consensus estimate for NXP Semiconductors’ current full-year earnings is $11.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.09.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $181.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $197.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

